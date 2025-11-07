Illinois vs FGCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take the court against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) on November 7, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. FGCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. FGCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (91.4%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Illinois-FGCU spread (Illinois -27.5) or over/under (159.5 points).

Illinois vs. FGCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

FGCU went 16-15-0 ATS last year.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread last season, the Eagles had better results away (9-7-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Illinois vs. FGCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois was favored on the moneyline 23 total times last season. It went 16-7 in those games.

The Fighting Illini did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Last season, FGCU won three out of the 11 games, or 27.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Eagles were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Illinois has an implied win probability of 99.5%.

Illinois vs. FGCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Illinois was ninth-best in college basketball on offense (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd defensively (74.8 points conceded).

Illinois was the best team in the nation in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

Last season Illinois was ranked 83rd in the nation in assists with 14.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in the country in committing them (11.4 per game) last year. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

FGCU was 225th in the nation last season with 72.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 99th with 69.7 points allowed per contest.

Last season FGCU pulled down 32.6 boards per game (148th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.9 rebounds per contest (47th-ranked).

Last year FGCU ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.0 per game.

FGCU ranked third-worst in the country with 8.6 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball).

