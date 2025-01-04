FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (23-13-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-11-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-184)Wild (+152)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.2%)

Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +138.

Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Wild on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Wild moneyline has Carolina as a -184 favorite, while Minnesota is a +152 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup