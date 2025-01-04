NHL
Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Wild Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (23-13-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-11-4)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Wild (+152)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.2%)
Hurricanes vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +138.
Hurricanes vs Wild Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Wild on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Hurricanes vs Wild Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Wild moneyline has Carolina as a -184 favorite, while Minnesota is a +152 underdog on the road.