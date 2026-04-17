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Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
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Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)
  • Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-150)Senators (+125)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.9%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Senators are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Senators on April 18 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Senators moneyline has Carolina as a -150 favorite, while Ottawa is a +125 underdog on the road.

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