NHL
Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)
- Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN
Hurricanes vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Senators (+125)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.9%)
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Senators are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.
Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Senators on April 18 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.
Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Senators moneyline has Carolina as a -150 favorite, while Ottawa is a +125 underdog on the road.