Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (44-27-11)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-150) Senators (+125) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.9%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Senators are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Senators on April 18 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Senators moneyline has Carolina as a -150 favorite, while Ottawa is a +125 underdog on the road.

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