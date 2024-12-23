FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Monday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Predators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1) vs. Nashville Predators (10-17-7)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-122)Predators (+102)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65%)

Hurricanes vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Predators are -250 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.

Hurricanes vs Predators Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Predators on December 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Hurricanes vs Predators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Predators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-122) and Nashville as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

