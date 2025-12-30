Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry will match up with the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (216.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Henry's next game against the Dolphins, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Hunter Henry Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.07

52.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (119th overall), posting 113.2 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has caught 10 balls (on 13 targets) for 102 yards and two touchdowns, good for 22.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game).

Henry has posted 47.0 fantasy points (9.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he piled up 21.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry's matchup versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of 26 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

