Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Tight end Hunter Henry has a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (257.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his New England Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Hunter Henry Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.68

45.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 66.2 fantasy points this season (6.0 per game), Henry is the 10th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 137th among all players.

In his last three games, Henry has compiled 10.5 total fantasy points (3.5 per game), reeling in nine balls (on 16 targets) for 105 yards and zero touchdowns.

Henry has compiled 145 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches (22 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20.5 points (4.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 21.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (0.9 points) in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, catching one ball for nine yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up a touchdown reception by 22 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cincinnati this year.

Five players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Cincinnati this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

