Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (228.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Henry's next game against the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Hunter Henry Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.07

44.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 119th overall, as he has posted 60.8 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has totaled 91 yards and one score on nine catches (12 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

Henry has compiled 164 receiving yards and one score on 14 catches (19 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.4 points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Henry's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 21.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed eight balls (on 11 targets) for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry's game versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

