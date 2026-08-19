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Hunter Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hunter Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Hunter Henry is the 20th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was fourth among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 118.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points92.81328
2026 Projected Fantasy Points81.314316

Hunter Henry 2025 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders6.684660
Week 2@Dolphins0.93190
Week 3Steelers21.0118902
Week 4Panthers9.922391
Week 5@Bills4.642460
Week 6@Saints2.733270
Week 7@Titans3.354330

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Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Hunter Henry8760768722
A.J. Brown121781003712
Romeo Doubs8555724617
Kayshon Boutte463355164

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Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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