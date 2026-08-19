Hunter Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Hunter Henry is the 20th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was fourth among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 118.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|92.8
|132
|8
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.3
|143
|16
Hunter Henry 2025 Game-by-Game
Henry picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|6.6
|8
|4
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|0.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|21.0
|11
|8
|90
|2
|Week 4
|Panthers
|9.9
|2
|2
|39
|1
|Week 5
|@Bills
|4.6
|4
|2
|46
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|2.7
|3
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|3.3
|5
|4
|33
|0
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Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers
The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Hunter Henry
|87
|60
|768
|7
|22
|A.J. Brown
|121
|78
|1003
|7
|12
|Romeo Doubs
|85
|55
|724
|6
|17
|Kayshon Boutte
|46
|33
|551
|6
|4
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