Hunter Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Hunter Henry is the 20th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was fourth among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 118.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 92.8 132 8 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 81.3 143 16

Hunter Henry 2025 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 21.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 6.6 8 4 66 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 3 Steelers 21.0 11 8 90 2 Week 4 Panthers 9.9 2 2 39 1 Week 5 @Bills 4.6 4 2 46 0 Week 6 @Saints 2.7 3 3 27 0 Week 7 @Titans 3.3 5 4 33 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked second in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time. Below is a glance at how Henry's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Hunter Henry 87 60 768 7 22 A.J. Brown 121 78 1003 7 12 Romeo Doubs 85 55 724 6 17 Kayshon Boutte 46 33 551 6 4

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