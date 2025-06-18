How to Bet Erling Haaland in the FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.

The Premier League's Manchester City is one of the favorites to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup, led by 2022-23 European Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

Haaland is fresh off another strong EPL campaign; one which saw him finish third among all players with 23 goals.

As one of the top players at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's no shortage of Erling Haaland odds to consider betting with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All odds below as of June 18th, 2025.

How to Bet Erling Haaland Odds

To bet on Erling Haaland, first sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, navigate to the Soccer tab to sift through all of the Erling Haaland-related odds, or search "Haaland" in the Sportsbook search tool.

Erling Haaland Club World Cup Odds

For every Manchester City match, FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of ways to bet Erling Haaland.

First goalscorer

To score or assist

Anytime goalscorer

To score 2 or more goals

Anytime assist

To score a hat-trick

Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of options every match!

Erling Haaland has -200 odds to be Man City's top goalscorer at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Man City Top Goal Scorer Odds Erling Haaland -210 Omar Marmoush +360 Phil Foden +1400 Oscar Bobb +1800 Savinho +2400 Jeremy Doku +3100 Ilkay Gundogan +4400 View Full Table ChevronDown

Erling Haaland has +600 odds to be the Club World Cup's top goalscorer. That's tied for the shortest mark at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Club World Cup Top Goalscorer Odds Erling Haaland +600 Jamal Musiala +600 Kylian Mbappe +650 Kingsley Coman +650 Michael Olise +1600 Harry Kane +1600 Lautaro Martinez +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

Manchester City Club World Cup Odds

On top of Erling Haaland odds, you can bet Manchester City Club World Cup futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Man City has +500 odds to win the 2025 Club World Cup, third shortest among all clubs.

2025 Club World Cup Winner Odds Paris St-G +320 Real Madrid +470 Man City +500 Bayern Munich +700 Chelsea +1000 Inter +2100 Atletico Madrid +2300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Man City's +230 odds to reach the Finals also ranks third.

Man City has -250 odds to win Group G .

. Man City has -3000 to qualify out of Group G.

Of course, this is just a taste of all the Erling Haaland betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds.

Download our free printable bracket, schedule, and betting odds for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.