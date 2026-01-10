Houston vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Houston Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) will visit the Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) after winning four straight road games.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Houston vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (53.3%)

Houston vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Baylor is 6-7-0 ATS this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bears had a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.182, 2-9-0).

Houston vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have been a -184 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Baylor has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Bears have played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston outscores opponents by 17.0 points per game (scoring 77.3 per game to rank 182nd in college basketball while allowing 60.3 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and has a +254 scoring differential overall.

Kingston Flemings is 182nd in the country with a team-leading 16.1 points per game.

Baylor outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game (posting 90.7 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and conceding 74.1 per contest, 201st in college basketball) and has a +232 scoring differential.

Cameron Carr's 20.7 points per game paces Baylor and ranks 23rd in the country.

The Cougars rank 182nd in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 28.3 their opponents average.

Chris Cenac Jr. paces the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball play).

The Bears pull down 38.5 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.4 boards per game.

Caden Powell paces the Bears with 8.4 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 103rd in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 79.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears rank 31st in college basketball with 107.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 72nd defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

