FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

The Houston Cougars are 3-3 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Houston 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UTSASeptember 2W 17-14Roadrunners (-1.5)59.5
2@ RiceSeptember 9L 43-41Cougars (-7.5)51.5
3TCUSeptember 16L 36-13Horned Frogs (-7.5)63.5
4Sam HoustonSeptember 23W 38-7--
5@ Texas TechSeptember 30L 49-28Red Raiders (-8.5)52.5
7West VirginiaOctober 12W 41-39Mountaineers (-3)49.5
8TexasOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Houston Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cougars won 41-39 over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Against the Mountaineers, Donovan Smith led the Cougars with 253 yards on 21-of-27 passing (77.8%) for four TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Stacy Sneed ran for 78 yards on seven carries (11.1 yards per carry). Stephon Johnson Jr. led the receiving charge against the Mountaineers, hauling in four passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston Betting Insights

  • Houston has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Cougars have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

See more analysis about Houston on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Houston Cougars on FanDuel today!