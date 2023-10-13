Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 10/13/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#4 Brysons Option – Laurel Park, R3 (1:27 PM EST)

Brysons Option gets significant class relief for a barn in good form at present and appeals as being the one to beat in this maiden claimer. Cataleya Strike should find this spot a little easier than on debut and looks the likeliest runner-up. Dr Schuster can fill third place once again. Bet Now at FanDuel

#6 Costa Terra – Belmont at the Big A, R8 (4:22 PM EST)

Costa Terra is back to a realistic level here and looks the clear pick at the weights, he should be hard to stop in this small field. Tonal Impact makes some appeal on paper on barn debut and is the pick of the remainder. Good Skate may well fare all the better for a return to the dirt. Bet Now at FanDuel

#7 Just Call Me Al – Charles Town, R6 (9:32 PM EST)

Just Call Me Al has found just one too good the last twice and must have a good chance to earn his diploma on these terms. Aldarighttricks has the inside gate and is our next selection on pick of efforts. Calypso John also comes into the reckoning. Bet Now at FanDuel

