Hornets vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: BSSE and BSFL

The Orlando Magic (45-31) are heavily favored (-12) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (18-58) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSFL. The over/under is set at 205.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -12 -112 -108 205.5 -110 -110 -750 +530

Hornets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (77.7%)

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 49-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 29 wins against the spread in 76 games this season.

Magic games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 48.7% of the time (37 out of 76 games with a set point total).

At home, Orlando owns a better record against the spread (26-13-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (23-14-0).

At home, the Magic exceed the over/under 41% of the time (16 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 45.9% of games (17 of 37).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (16-19-3) than on the road (13-25-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (19 of 38), and 47.4% of the time on the road (18 of 38).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 10.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.4 points for the Hornets, plus 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Hornets receive 17.1 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Hornets get 9.8 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 8.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 10 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 5.1 boards and 8 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.