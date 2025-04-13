Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (17-64) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (37-44) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 1 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and MNMT. The point total is set at 215 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9.5 215 -420 +330

Heat vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (83.6%)

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread in a matchup 38 times this season (38-40-3).

The Wizards have 33 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 43 times this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 81 opportunities (50.6%).

In home games, Miami has a better record against the spread (21-18-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-22-2).

The Heat have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (60%) than road tilts (46.3%).

This year, Washington is 17-24-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-23-1 ATS (.400).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time at home (22 of 41), and 47.5% of the time away (19 of 40).

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware is averaging 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Davion Mitchell averages 8 points, 2.2 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Terry Rozier is averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 13 points, 6.5 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 39.3% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also draining 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Per game, Kyshawn George gives the Wizards 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Wizards get 8.5 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.7 boards and 1 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 9 points, 2.1 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Marcus Smart.

