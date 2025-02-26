Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (26-30) host the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 228.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1.5 228 -124 +106

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (63.8%)

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-31-3).

The Hawks are 28-30-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 30 times out of 58 chances.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total 56.9% of the time (33 out of 58 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Miami owns a better record against the spread (10-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (12-19-2).

The Heat have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (65.2%) than games on the road (45.5%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread on the road (16-15-0) than at home (12-15-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 17 of 27 times at home (63%), and 16 of 31 away (51.6%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in league).

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 10 boards.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier averages 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24 points, 3.1 boards and 11.5 assists. He is also draining 40.7% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

The Hawks are getting 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 57.3% of his shots from the field.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 56.8% of his shots from the floor.

