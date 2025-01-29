Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9) face the Miami Heat (23-22) as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7.5 226.5 -295 +240

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (56.8%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 30 times in 46 games with a set spread.

The Heat are 20-23-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 29 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 45 chances.

Heat games this season have hit the over 55.6% of the time (25 out of 45 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 25 home games, and 13 times in 21 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 25 opportunities this season (60%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 21 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (10-10-1) than away (10-13-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time at home (14 of 21), and 45.8% of the time away (11 of 24).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.7 points, 2.5 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.9 points, 10 boards and 2 assists, shooting 70.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.1 points, 2.9 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Ty Jerome is averaging 10.9 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples (fourth in league).

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 10 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Terry Rozier gets the Heat 11.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

