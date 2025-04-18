Hawks vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Miami Heat (37-45) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Atlanta Hawks (40-42) on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Heat are 1-point favorites in the game, the fifth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1 218.5 -112 -104

Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (50.6%)

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-41-3).

Against the spread, the Hawks are 42-40-0 this season.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 44 times this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in 25 of 41 home games (61%), compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .475 (19-21-0). Away, it is .548 (23-19-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 40) than away (24 of 42) this season.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.2 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (eighth in NBA).

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18 points, 2.6 assists and 4.5 boards.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.2 points, 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists. He is also sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Hawks get 13.4 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Hawks receive 12.1 points per game from Caris LeVert, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.