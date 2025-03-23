Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-47) are heavy, 10-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-36) on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH+. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -10 237.5 -461 +360

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (57.5%)

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 34 times over 70 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 70 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, 41 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total.

The 76ers have gone over the point total 58.6% of the time this year (41 of 70 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-19-0) than it does in away games (18-17-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 35 home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 35 games (57.1%).

This season, Philadelphia is 11-23-0 at home against the spread (.324 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-21-0 ATS (.417).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less often at home (18 of 34, 52.9%) than on the road (23 of 36, 63.9%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (first in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 13 points, 8.6 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5 assists and 10 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, Quentin Grimes gets the 76ers 13.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Guerschon Yabusele gives the 76ers 10.7 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Paul George gets the 76ers 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are getting 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

