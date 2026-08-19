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Harold Fannin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Harold Fannin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cleveland Browns' Harold Fannin was sixth among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 114.4. Going into 2026, he is the fifth-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Harold Fannin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Fannin's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points89.91429
2026 Projected Fantasy Points101.71108

Harold Fannin 2025 Game-by-Game

Fannin picked up 17.4 fantasy points -- eight catches, 114 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Bengals6.697630
Week 2@Ravens4.855480
Week 3Packers2.543250
Week 4@Lions2.562240
Week 5Vikings7.344131
Week 6@Steelers8.1107810
Week 7Dolphins3.654360

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Harold Fannin vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Fannin's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Harold Fannin10772731610
Jerry Jeudy1065060229
Isaiah Bond441833804
Dylan Sampson403327125

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Want more data and analysis on Harold Fannin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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