Harold Fannin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cleveland Browns' Harold Fannin was sixth among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 114.4. Going into 2026, he is the fifth-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Harold Fannin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Fannin's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 89.9 142 9 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 101.7 110 8

Harold Fannin 2025 Game-by-Game

Fannin picked up 17.4 fantasy points -- eight catches, 114 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 6.6 9 7 63 0 Week 2 @Ravens 4.8 5 5 48 0 Week 3 Packers 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 4 @Lions 2.5 6 2 24 0 Week 5 Vikings 7.3 4 4 13 1 Week 6 @Steelers 8.1 10 7 81 0 Week 7 Dolphins 3.6 5 4 36 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Harold Fannin vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Fannin's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Harold Fannin 107 72 731 6 10 Jerry Jeudy 106 50 602 2 9 Isaiah Bond 44 18 338 0 4 Dylan Sampson 40 33 271 2 5

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