Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (72-80) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-102)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-154) | KC: (+130)

CLE: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-134)

CLE: -1.5 (+114) | KC: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Guardians) - 8-13, 4.69 ERA vs Zack Greinke (Royals) - 1-15, 5.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Lucas Giolito (8-13) to the mound, while Greinke (1-15) will take the ball for the Royals. When Giolito starts, his team is 15-15-0 against the spread this season. Giolito's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. The Royals have a 10-14-0 ATS record in Greinke's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 6-15 in Greinke's 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.8%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Royals, Cleveland is the favorite at -154, and Kansas City is +130 playing at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Guardians are +114 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -134.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Royals on September 20 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 38, or 53.5%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 16 of 26 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 148 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 77-71-0 against the spread.

The Royals have compiled a 41-88 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Kansas City has a 26-64 record (winning only 28.9% of its games).

The Royals have played in 150 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-73-5).

The Royals have a 65-85-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 158 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .728, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season. He's batting .275.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 34th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Josh Naylor has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .312/.352/.501.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 130 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Gimenez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.493) while pacing the Royals in hits (167). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 30th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia's .326 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .369.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

MJ Melendez is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 56 walks.

Edward Olivares is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Guardians vs. Royals Head to Head

9/19/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2023: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/25/2023: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/24/2023: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/29/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2023: 14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2023: 14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/27/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

