Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (72-78) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-102)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | KC: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Guardians) - 3-6, 5.40 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 8-11, 5.51 ERA

The Guardians will call on Cal Quantrill (3-6) against the Royals and Singer (8-11). When Quantrill starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Quantrill's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 13-15-0 ATS record in Singer's 28 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 9-11 in those matchups.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.4%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Cleveland is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Guardians are +126 to cover, and the Royals are -152.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

Guardians versus Royals, on September 18, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (55.1%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 32 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 146 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 77-69-0 in 146 games with a line this season.

The Royals have won 30.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (39-88).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Kansas City has a 37-84 record (winning just 30.6% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-73-5 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 42.6% of their games this season, going 63-85-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 156 hits and an OBP of .350 this season. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season. He's batting .274.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Kwan brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .316 with a .510 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Andres Gimenez has 13 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 165 hits with a .497 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Royals. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 89th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Maikel Garcia has an on-base percentage of .324, a team-best for the Royals.

MJ Melendez is hitting .232 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 54 walks.

Guardians vs. Royals Head to Head

7/9/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/24/2023: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/28/2023: 14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/27/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/25/2023: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/6/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/29/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2023: 14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/8/2023: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.