Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (74-84) vs. Cincinnati Reds (81-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

CLE: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194)

CLE: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Guardians) - 5-6, 3.91 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-5, 3.70 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-6) against the Reds and Abbott (8-5). Bieber's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bieber's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-7. The Reds have a 12-8-0 ATS record in Abbott's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 9-2 record in Abbott's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (56.7%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Reds, Cleveland is the favorite at -132, and Cincinnati is +112 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Reds are -194 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +160.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Reds on September 27, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 39, or 52%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 24-27 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 80-74-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 49.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (57-58).

Cincinnati is 39-43 (winning 47.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Reds have played in 157 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-78-1).

The Reds have a 92-66-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 166 hits and an OBP of .354 this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 37th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 46th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging in the majors.

Josh Naylor is batting .308 with a .491 slugging percentage and 96 RBI this year.

Andres Gimenez has 15 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has racked up an on-base percentage of .356 and a slugging percentage of .457. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .269.

Including all qualifying players, he is 51st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 28th and he is 56th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has collected 133 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, he is 25th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.

Jake Fraley is batting .259 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

9/26/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2023: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/15/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!