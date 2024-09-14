Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Saturday.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (84-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-75)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSSUN

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | TB: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | TB: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184)

CLE: -1.5 (+152) | TB: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-3, 5.96 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-1, 2.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (1-3) to the mound, while Drew Rasmussen (0-1) will take the ball for the Rays. Cantillo and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Rasmussen starts, the Rays are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rasmussen's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.8%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

The Guardians vs Rays moneyline has Cleveland as a -136 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +116 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +152 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -184.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Guardians-Rays on Sept. 14, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 57, or 65.5%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 28-19 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 146 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 76-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 35 of the 78 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 13-21 (38.2%).

The Rays have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-77-5).

The Rays are 79-68-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .200 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .291 with 51 walks and 81 runs scored.

Kwan has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with seven walks.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 136 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has totaled 150 hits with a .341 on-base percentage and a .420 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .284.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Diaz enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .529 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is currently 136th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .244.

Jose Caballero is hitting .232 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/12/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

