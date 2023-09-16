Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (70-78) vs. Texas Rangers (82-65)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-220) | TEX: -1.5 (+180)

CLE: +1.5 (-220) | TEX: -1.5 (+180) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-4, 3.03 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 10-6, 3.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-4) to the mound, while Dunning (10-6) will get the nod for the Rangers. Bibee and his team are 16-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Dunning starts, the Rangers have gone 15-9-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 3-5 in Dunning's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.9%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

The Guardians vs Rangers moneyline has Cleveland as a -126 favorite, while Texas is a +108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Rangers are +180 to cover, while the Guardians are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on September 16, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 28-27 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 76-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have put together a 22-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Texas has an 11-18 record (winning just 37.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-64-4 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 80-68-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 153 hits and an OBP of .350 this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season. He's batting .272.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .314 with a .511 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.

Naylor has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Andres Gimenez is batting .242 with a .311 OBP and 54 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Gimenez has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has put up a team-best .466 slugging percentage. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager leads his team with 143 hits and a .404 OBP. He has a batting average of .341 while slugging .661.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 87 walks while batting .276.

Jonah Heim is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Guardians vs. Rangers Head to Head

9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2022: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

