Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16
Odds updated as of 3:35 PM
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Rangers Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (70-78) vs. Texas Rangers (82-65)
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | TEX: (+108)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-220) | TEX: -1.5 (+180)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 10-4, 3.03 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 10-6, 3.97 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-4) to the mound, while Dunning (10-6) will get the nod for the Rangers. Bibee and his team are 16-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bibee's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Dunning starts, the Rangers have gone 15-9-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 3-5 in Dunning's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.9%)
Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Guardians vs Rangers moneyline has Cleveland as a -126 favorite, while Texas is a +108 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Rangers are +180 to cover, while the Guardians are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Guardians-Rangers on September 16, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Cleveland has a record of 28-27 when favored by -126 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 76-68-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have put together a 22-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Texas has an 11-18 record (winning just 37.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 80 times this season for an 80-64-4 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 80-68-0 against the spread.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 153 hits and an OBP of .350 this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- Steven Kwan has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season. He's batting .272.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
- Josh Naylor is batting .314 with a .511 slugging percentage and 91 RBI this year.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .242 with a .311 OBP and 54 RBI for Cleveland this season.
- Gimenez has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run and four RBI.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has put up a team-best .466 slugging percentage. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Corey Seager leads his team with 143 hits and a .404 OBP. He has a batting average of .341 while slugging .661.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe has 37 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 87 walks while batting .276.
- Jonah Heim is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
Guardians vs. Rangers Head to Head
- 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/24/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/23/2022: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.