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MLB

Guardians vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Guardians vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Phillies Game Info

  • Cleveland Guardians (31-22) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-26)
  • Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
  • Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NBCS-PH and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | PHI: (+106)
  • Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PHI: +1.5 (-162)
  • Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 5-1, 2.45 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-4, 5.77 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Parker Messick (5-1) versus the Phillies and Andrew Painter (1-4). Messick's team is 7-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. When Painter starts, the Phillies have gone 1-7-0 against the spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for four Painter starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Guardians vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (55%)

Guardians vs Phillies Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Phillies, Cleveland is the favorite at -124, and Philadelphia is +106 playing at home.

Guardians vs Phillies Spread

  • The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Phillies are -162 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +134.

Guardians vs Phillies Over/Under

  • An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Phillies on May 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Phillies Betting Trends

  • The Guardians have won in 16, or 59.3%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • Cleveland has a record of 11-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.
  • Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 25 of 50 chances this season.
  • In 50 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 27-23-0 against the spread.
  • The Phillies have won 35.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-9).
  • Philadelphia has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
  • The Phillies have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-25-2).
  • The Phillies have collected a 15-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 29.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

  • Jose Ramirez is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .415.
  • He ranks 111th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
  • Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
  • Chase DeLauter is hitting .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .352.
  • His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 50th.
  • Brayan Rocchio has a team-best OPS of .794, fueled by a slash line of .291/.376/.418 this season.
  • Rocchio takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI.
  • Angel Martinez has 41 hits, which ranks first among Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .250 with 18 extra-base hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

  • Bryce Harper a has .357 on-base percentage to lead the Phillies. He's batting .266 while slugging .527.
  • Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 59th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
  • Kyle Schwarber has 41 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .350.
  • His batting average is 128th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is second in slugging.
  • Brandon Marsh has a .462 slugging percentage, which leads the Phillies.
  • Trea Turner has nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .234.

Guardians vs Phillies Head to Head

  • 5/22/2026: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
  • 5/11/2025: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
  • 5/10/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
  • 5/9/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 7/28/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 7/27/2024: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
  • 7/26/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
  • 7/23/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 7/22/2023: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 7/21/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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