Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KFAA and FDSSE

The Dallas Mavericks (20-15) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (23-13) on Monday, January 6, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KFAA and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 233.5 -196 +164

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (63.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 24 times over 36 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks have 19 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 23 times out of 35 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread at home (13-5-0) than it has in road affairs (11-6-1).

The Grizzlies have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 18 home matchups (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 18 games (72.2%).

This season, Dallas is 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-9-0 ATS (.526).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (six times out of 16) than away (12 of 19) this season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.3 points, 1.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Desmond Bane averages 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Santi Aldama averages 13 points, 7.3 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.4 boards and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with an average of 3.1 triples.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He is also making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game.

Per game, Daniel Gafford gives the Mavericks 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.6 points, 7.4 boards and 2.1 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 7.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 69.8% of his shots from the floor.

