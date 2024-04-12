Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBA TV, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

The Memphis Grizzlies (27-53) are heavy underdogs (+16) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (45-35) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024 at FedExForum. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 226.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -16 -108 -112 226 -110 -110 -1429 +870

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 37 times over 80 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have played 80 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 36 times in 80 opportunities (45%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 42 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers have hit the over on the over/under in 21 of 42 home games (50%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 24 of 38 matchups (63.2%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.359, 14-24-1 record) than away (.585, 24-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over 13 of 39 times at home (33.3%), and 23 of 41 on the road (56.1%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.8 points, 12.6 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in NBA).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

D'Angelo Russell averages 18.2 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest.

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jake LaRavia gets the Grizzlies 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ja Morant averages 25.1 points, 5.6 boards and 8.1 assists. He is also making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Zavier Simpson's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is making 28.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

The Grizzlies receive 3.4 points per game from Wenyen Gabriel, plus 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Timmy Allen averages 3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He is draining 29.4% of his shots from the field.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.