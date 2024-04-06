Grizzlies vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 6

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: BSSE and NBCS-PH+

The Philadelphia 76ers (42-35) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (27-50), who have won three straight as well. The 76ers are huge favorites (-14.5) in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSSE and NBCS-PH+) on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 213.5.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -14.5 -112 -108 213.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 43 times over 77 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 37-39-1 this year.

76ers games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over on 36 of 77 set point totals (46.8%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 39 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 38 opportunities this season (47.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 39 opportunities (53.8%).

This season, Memphis is 14-22-1 at home against the spread (.378 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 35.1% of the time at home (13 of 37), and 57.5% of the time on the road (23 of 40).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.8 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.8 points, 10.9 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.8% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Tobias Harris is averaging 17.2 points, 3.1 assists and 6.4 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Paul Reed is averaging 7.2 points, 5.9 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Brandon Clarke's numbers on the season are 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 60.5% of his shots from the floor.

Maozinha Pereira's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 4.3 boards and 0.2 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Grizzlies are getting 3.4 points, 5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Wenyen Gabriel.

Zavier Simpson averages 1 points, 1.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 10% of his shots from the floor.

