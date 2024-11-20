Grizzlies vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 20

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-11) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at FedExForum as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 219.5 -168 +142

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (55.2%)

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a record of 3-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 15 games this season, they have 10 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total six times out of 15 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 15 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in six home games, and two times in seven road games.

In home games, the 76ers go over the total 50% of the time (three of six games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (three of seven contests).

Memphis has performed better against the spread on the road (5-1-1) than at home (5-3-0) this year.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under less often at home (five times out of eight) than away (five of seven) this season.

76ers Leaders

Caleb Martin averages 11 points, 5.6 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Jared McCain's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 26.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Tyrese Maxey averages 27.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Andre Drummond averages 8.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists, shooting 50.6% from the floor.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12.9 points, 7.1 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. gets the Grizzlies 11.8 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies get 8.7 points per game from Jake LaRavia, plus 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Grizzlies get 11.1 points per game from Zach Edey, plus 6.9 boards and 0.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.