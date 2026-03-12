Grand Canyon vs Nevada College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-11, 13-7 MWC) take on the No. 5 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (21-11, 12-8 MWC) in the MWC tournament Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Grand Canyon vs. Nevada Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Grand Canyon vs. Nevada Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grand Canyon win (55.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Grand Canyon (-1.5) versus Nevada on Thursday. The total is set at 140.5 points for this game.

Grand Canyon vs. Nevada: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grand Canyon has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Nevada has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Nevada covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Grand Canyon covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (55%).

The Antelopes have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-4-0) than they have in home games (9-8-0).

This year, the Wolf Pack are 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

Against the spread, in conference games, Grand Canyon is 13-7-0 this year.

Nevada has beaten the spread 12 times in 21 MWC games.

Grand Canyon vs. Nevada: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grand Canyon has been victorious in 15, or 75%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Antelopes have a win-loss record of 14-4 when favored by -132 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Nevada has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-7).

The Wolf Pack have a record of 3-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (33.3%).

Grand Canyon has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Nevada Head-to-Head Comparison

Grand Canyon scored 78.3 points per game and gave up 69.5 last year, making them 70th in college basketball on offense and 89th on defense.

Grand Canyon grabbed 34.1 rebounds per game and gave up 30.6 boards last year, ranking 63rd and 142nd, respectively, in the nation.

Grand Canyon was 158th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last season.

Grand Canyon was 297th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.4) and 16th-best in turnovers forced (14.3) last year.

With 72.3 points per game on offense, Nevada was 221st in the country last season. At the other end, it ceded 68.1 points per contest, which ranked 58th in college basketball.

Nevada pulled down 29.5 rebounds per game (318th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 28.2 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Nevada ranked 77th in college basketball with 15.0 assists per contest.

Last year Nevada averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

