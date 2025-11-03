Gonzaga vs Texas Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Gonzaga Bulldogs take the court against the Texas Southern Tigers on November 3, 2025 ET in the opening contest of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.1%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Monday's Gonzaga-Texas Southern spread (Gonzaga -30.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga covered 16 times in 35 games with a spread last season.

Texas Southern went 13-16-0 ATS last year.

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs played worse at home, covering four times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .600 (6-4-0). Away, it was .389 (7-11-0).

Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best squad in the nation in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 47th in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9).

Last season Gonzaga was best in the country in assists with 19.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Last year Texas Southern scored 72.7 points per game (211th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.1 points per contest (185th-ranked).

Texas Southern, who ranked 75th in college basketball with 33.6 boards per game, allowed 34.4 rebounds per contest, which was 21st-worst in the country.

Last year Texas Southern ranked 165th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.7 per game.

Texas Southern fell short in the turnover area last season, ranking 22nd-worst in college basketball with 13.3 turnovers per game. It ranked 40th with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

