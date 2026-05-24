Giants vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs White Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (21-31) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-25)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and CHSN

Giants vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

SF: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | CHW: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | CHW: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-6, 4.28 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-3, 4.93 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Noah Schultz (2-3, 4.93 ERA). Ray's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Schultz's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Schultz's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Giants vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.5%)

Giants vs White Sox Moneyline

The Giants vs White Sox moneyline has San Francisco as a -112 favorite, while Chicago is a -104 underdog on the road.

Giants vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The White Sox are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants versus White Sox, on May 24, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 6-6 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 52 opportunities.

The Giants are 21-31-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 21-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a 20-21 record (winning 48.8% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 49 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-21-0).

The White Sox have collected a 29-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.791) this season. He has a .323 batting average, an on-base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple and two RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 48 hits. He is batting .291 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 23rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in the majors.

Matt Chapman is batting .234 with a .328 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Chapman has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles and three walks.

Rafael Devers has been key for San Francisco with 48 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up 43 hits with a .380 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .542.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 104th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .223 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .363 slugging percentage leads his team.

Giants vs White Sox Head to Head

5/23/2026: 10-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2025: 5-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/28/2025: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/27/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/21/2024: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/20/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/6/2023: 16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-6 SF (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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