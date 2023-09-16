Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (75-73) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-92)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | COL: (+142)

SF: (-168) | COL: (+142) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

SF: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander (Giants) - 7-2, 4.53 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 6-14, 5.07 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Scott Alexander (7-2, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Freeland (6-14, 5.07 ERA). Alexander's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Alexander's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Rockies have gone 14-13-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies have a 9-15 record in Freeland's 24 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54.8%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +142 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -111 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -108.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rockies contest on September 16 has been set at 11.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 42 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 14-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 66-82-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have gone 49-80 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38% of those games).

Colorado has a 29-63 record (winning just 31.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

In the 144 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-78-1).

The Rockies have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 71-73-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .285 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 35 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .352 while slugging .520.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379. He's batting .261 and slugging .415.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 96th.

J.D. Davis is batting .251 with a .423 slugging percentage and 68 RBI this year.

Davis has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco with 122 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .424.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .328 and has 128 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .245 and slugging .446.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 71st and he is 71st in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar is slugging .417 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 84th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Elias Diaz is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Charlie Blackmon has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .279.

Giants vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/16/2023: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2023: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/9/2023: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/8/2023: 9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/28/2022: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/9/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/8/2023: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/7/2023: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/8/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

