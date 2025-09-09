Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (73-71) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (72-73)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ARID

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | ARI: (+126)

SF: (-148) | ARI: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 10-6, 3.31 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 11-13, 4.77 ERA

The Giants will call on Robbie Ray (10-6) against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (11-13). Ray and his team have a record of 18-10-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-5. The Diamondbacks have gone 13-16-0 ATS in Gallen's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 7-5 in Gallen's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (51.9%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +126 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover, and the Giants are +140.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Diamondbacks game on Sept. 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (53.5%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won 23 of 42 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 143 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 67-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 48.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-30).

Arizona is 11-8 (winning 57.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-65-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 48.9% of their games this season, going 69-72-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 141 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .271 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Willy Adames has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.318/.428.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .443 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 23rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 131 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ketel Marte has accumulated a team-high .388 on-base percentage.

Gabriel Moreno has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .283.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

