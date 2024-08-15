Giants vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Giants vs Braves Game Info

San Francisco Giants (61-62) vs. Atlanta Braves (64-56)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: BSSO

Giants vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | ATL: (+112)

SF: (-132) | ATL: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+168) | ATL: +1.5 (-205)

SF: -1.5 (+168) | ATL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-8, 3.32 ERA vs Max Fried (Braves) - 7-6, 3.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (10-8) to the mound, while Max Fried (7-6) will take the ball for the Braves. Webb's team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-9. The Braves have a 9-11-0 ATS record in Fried's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Fried start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.5%)

Giants vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -132 favorite at home.

Giants vs Braves Spread

The Giants are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +168 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -205.

Giants vs Braves Over/Under

The Giants-Braves game on August 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Giants vs Braves Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 36 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 23-17 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 58-63-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won nine of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Atlanta has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer in four chances.

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-69-4).

The Braves have collected a 51-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.2% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 111 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .443, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .246 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 55th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Ramos heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Michael Conforto has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has put up a team-best OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.582), while leading the Braves in hits (135, while batting .299).

He ranks eighth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Austin Riley is hitting .263 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .244 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 53 walks.

Matt Olson is batting .232 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks.

Giants vs Braves Head to Head

8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2024: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/4/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/3/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/27/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/25/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/20/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

