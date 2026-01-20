Georgia vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

SEC action features the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on the road against the Missouri Tigers (13-5, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET.

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Georgia vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Missouri win (50.4%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Georgia-Missouri spread (Georgia -1.5) or total (165.5 points).

Georgia vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Missouri has covered eight times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Georgia (7-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.7%) than Missouri (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 12 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 10 opportunities in away games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Georgia has two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

Missouri has beaten the spread three times in five SEC games.

Georgia vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has come away with eight wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Bulldogs have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has won three of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

The Tigers are 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Georgia has a 54.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Georgia vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia is outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game with a +357 scoring differential overall. It puts up 96.0 points per game (first in college basketball) and gives up 76.2 per contest (249th in college basketball).

Jeremiah Wilkinson's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 82nd in the nation.

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game, with a +162 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allows 72.2 per contest (137th in college basketball).

Missouri's leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, is 117th in college basketball, scoring 17.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are ninth in the nation at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 34.7 their opponents average.

Somto Cyril averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 291st in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Tigers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are pulling down 32.3 rebounds per game (212th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.2.

Mitchell tops the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (480th in college basketball).

Georgia's 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 84.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

The Tigers rank 50th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 168th defensively with 93.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

