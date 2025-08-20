2025 Georgia State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A matchup against Ole Miss on Aug. 30 is how the Georgia State Panthers' 2025 campaign is scheduled to commence. As for the rest of the Panthers' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Georgia State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Ole Miss Aug. 30 - Rebels (-38.5) 61.5 2 Memphis Sept. 6 - - - 3 Murray State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Vanderbilt Sept. 20 - - - 6 James Madison Oct. 4 - - - 7 Appalachian State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Georgia Southern Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Georgia State 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (77), Georgia State has the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (74), the Panthers have the 30th-ranked schedule in college football.

Georgia State will face the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (51).

The Panthers will play seven teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Georgia State will play eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Georgia State Betting Insights (2024)

Georgia State went 4-8-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games hit the over six out of 12 times last season.

Georgia State won 25% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (1-3).

