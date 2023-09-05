2023 Georgia State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Georgia State Panthers are 4-1 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Georgia State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Rhode Island August 31 W 42-35 - - 2 UConn September 9 W 35-14 Panthers (-2.5) 53.5 3 @ Charlotte September 16 W 41-25 Panthers (-6.5) 52.5 4 @ Coastal Carolina September 21 W 30-17 Chanticleers (-4.5) 62.5 5 Troy September 30 L 28-7 Panthers (-1.5) 50.5 7 Marshall October 14 - Panthers (-1.5) 53.5 8 @ Louisiana October 21 - - - View Full Table

Georgia State Last Game

The Panthers went head to head against the Troy Trojans in their most recent outing, falling 28-7. Darren Grainger threw for 193 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions on 19-of-29 passing (65.5%) for the Panthers in that game versus the Trojans. He also tacked on 11 carries for 25 yards. Marcus Carroll toted the rock 19 times for 75 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 37 yards. Robert Lewis grabbed six balls for 114 yards (averaging 19.0 per catch) against the Trojans.

Georgia State Betting Insights

Georgia State has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

