George Pickens 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Pickens is the ninth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 198.9 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, continue reading.

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George Pickens Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pickens' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 171.2 34 4 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 148.8 61 9

George Pickens 2025 Game-by-Game

Pickens picked up 25.4 fantasy points -- eight catches, 134 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 3.0 4 3 30 0 Week 2 Giants 12.8 9 5 68 1 Week 3 @Bears 12.8 9 5 68 1 Week 4 Packers 25.4 11 8 134 2 Week 5 @Jets 11.7 4 2 57 1 Week 6 @Panthers 22.8 11 9 168 1 Week 7 Commanders 8.2 6 4 82 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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George Pickens vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Pickens' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Pickens 137 93 1429 9 21 CeeDee Lamb 117 75 1077 3 17 Jake Ferguson 102 82 600 8 23 Ryan Flournoy 56 40 475 4 7

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