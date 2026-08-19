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George Pickens 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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George Pickens 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Pickens is the ninth-most popular wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 198.9 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Dallas Cowboys player, continue reading.

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George Pickens Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pickens' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points171.2344
2026 Projected Fantasy Points148.8619

George Pickens 2025 Game-by-Game

Pickens picked up 25.4 fantasy points -- eight catches, 134 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles3.043300
Week 2Giants12.895681
Week 3@Bears12.895681
Week 4Packers25.41181342
Week 5@Jets11.742571
Week 6@Panthers22.81191681
Week 7Commanders8.264820

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George Pickens vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Pickens' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Pickens137931429921
CeeDee Lamb117751077317
Jake Ferguson10282600823
Ryan Flournoy564047547

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