George Kittle Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Cleveland Browns and their top-ranked pass defense (125 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Kittle, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Browns.

Kittle vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.86

5.86 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.77

44.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 7.9 fantasy points per game (39.5 total points). He is 90th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Kittle has caught 11 balls (on 14 targets) for 166 yards and three touchdowns, good for 34.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game).

The highlight of Kittle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, as he tallied 24.7 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed three passes on four targets for 67 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, George Kittle delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (0.9 points) in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals, catching one ball for nine yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by two players this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one touchdown against Cleveland this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD against the Browns this season.

