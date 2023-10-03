George Kittle Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys and their second-ranked passing defense (148 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Kittle worth a look for his next game against the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Kittle vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.99

5.99 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.30

44.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (179th overall), posting 14.8 total fantasy points (3.7 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has compiled 12.9 total fantasy points (4.3 per game), grabbing 11 balls (on 13 targets) for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Kittle's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the New York Giants, when he caught seven balls on nine targets for 90 yards, good for 9.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Kittle's game versus the Arizona Cardinals last week was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Dallas has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

The Cowboys have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

