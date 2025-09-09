George Kittle Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle will be up against the team with last year's 27th-ranked passing defense, the New Orleans Saints (238.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Kittle for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Saints? We've got stats and info for you below.

George Kittle Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.69

32.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle 2024 Fantasy Performance

Kittle was first at his position, and 66th overall, with 158.6 fantasy points (10.6 per game) last year.

In his one game this season, Kittle picked up 8.5 fantasy points. He had 25 receiving yards on four catches (four targets) and one touchdown.

In Week 8 last year versus the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle put up a season-high 18.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 128 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 6 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle picked up 17.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: five receptions, 58 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best showing of the year.

Kittle picked up 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Kittle accumulated 2.7 fantasy points -- two receptions, 27 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 18 versus the Arizona Cardinals).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans allowed over 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

10 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Saints last year.

Against New Orleans last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Saints allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, New Orleans allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Saints last season, 16 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against New Orleans last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Saints gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New Orleans allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Saints last year.

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.