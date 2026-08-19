George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Kittle is the 10th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 104.5 fantasy points a year ago (11th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, continue reading.

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George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 84.1 153 11 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 95.2 123 10

George Kittle 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, Kittle posted a season-high 18.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 67 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8.5 4 4 25 1 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 10.3 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Giants 2.9 4 4 32 0 Week 10 Rams 14.4 9 9 84 1 Week 11 @Cardinals 18.7 6 6 67 2 Week 12 Panthers 7.8 10 6 78 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers called a pass on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Kittle's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Kittle 69 57 628 7 12 Christian McCaffrey 129 102 924 7 25 Deebo Samuel 99 72 727 5 11 Ricky Pearsall 53 36 528 0 4

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