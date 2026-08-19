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George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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George Kittle 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

George Kittle is the 10th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 104.5 fantasy points a year ago (11th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the San Francisco 49ers player, continue reading.

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George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points84.115311
2026 Projected Fantasy Points95.212310

George Kittle 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, Kittle posted a season-high 18.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 67 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks8.544251
Week 7Falcons0.02000
Week 8@Texans10.354431
Week 9@Giants2.944320
Week 10Rams14.499841
Week 11@Cardinals18.766672
Week 12Panthers7.8106780

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George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers called a pass on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Kittle's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Kittle6957628712
Christian McCaffrey129102924725
Deebo Samuel9972727511
Ricky Pearsall533652804

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