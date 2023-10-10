Geno Smith Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Quarterback Geno Smith is looking at a matchup against the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (196.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Smith's next game against the Bengals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Smith vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.85

15.85 Projected Passing Yards: 245.02

245.02 Projected Passing TDs: 1.43

1.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.68

14.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 55.8 fantasy points this season (14.0 per game), Smith is the 22nd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 46th among all players.

During his last three games, Smith has piled up 734 passing yards (68-of-97) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 46.7 fantasy points (15.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 16 yards rushing on seven carries.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, when he tallied 23.1 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith's matchup against the New York Giants in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he put up 8.2 fantasy points. He threw for 110 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Bengals have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

