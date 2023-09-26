Geno Smith Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will play the New York Giants and their 18th-ranked pass defense (223.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Smith for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and info for you below.

Smith vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.24

17.24 Projected Passing Yards: 256.32

256.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.72

1.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.05

15.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 47.6 fantasy points in 2023 (15.9 per game), Smith is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 44th overall.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Smith produced 15.4 fantasy points, compiling 296 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Giants this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown reception by three players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

