Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (172.3 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Smith, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Chargers.

Geno Smith Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Passing Yards: 215.06

215.06 Projected Passing TDs: 0.88

0.88 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.58

11.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith has put up 131.8 fantasy points in 2025 (12.0 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 38 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Smith has put up 31.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game), completing 73-of-112 throws for 666 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 29 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Smith has completed 112-of-167 passes for 1,017 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 60.6 total fantasy points (12.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 39 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The highlight of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, as he tallied 26.3 fantasy points by running for nine yards on five attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith let down his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, when he mustered only 2.8 fantasy points -- 10-of-16 (62.5%), 67 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Chargers Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed just two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Chargers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

