Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Geno Smith is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league (254.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Dallas Cowboys, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Geno Smith Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 220.42

220.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.45

1.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.63

11.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (49th overall), putting up 104.7 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Smith has connected on 55-of-81 passes for 494 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 33.5 total fantasy points (11.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 17 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Smith has connected on 97-of-140 passes for 896 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 48.1 total fantasy points (9.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 22 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 26.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Geno Smith had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he tallied 2.8 fantasy points -- 10-of-16 (62.5%), 67 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Dallas has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this year.

