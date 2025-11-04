Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Denver Broncos and their sixth-ranked pass defense (186.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more info on Smith, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Broncos.

Geno Smith Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Passing Yards: 214.69

214.69 Projected Passing TDs: 0.86

0.86 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.67

11.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 100.3 fantasy points in 2025 (12.5 per game), Smith is the 26th-ranked player at the QB position and 43rd among all players.

During his last three games, Smith has accumulated 525 passing yards (56-of-78) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 37.8 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed seven yards rushing on 11 carries.

Smith has amassed 53.5 fantasy points (10.7 per game) in his last five games, completing 95-of-135 passes for 870 yards, with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added 46 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season so far was last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried five times for nine yards on his way to 26.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.8 points) in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 67 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Broncos have allowed three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

