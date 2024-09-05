Geno Smith Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith will be up against the team with last year's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Denver Broncos (233.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Broncos? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Smith vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.82

15.82 Projected Passing Yards: 237.56

237.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.93

13.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Smith 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Smith picked up 226.4 fantasy points (15.1 per game) -- 19th at his position, 23rd in the league.

In his best game last year -- Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Smith accumulated 30.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 23-of-41 (56.1%), 334 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 6 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Washington Commanders -- Smith finished with 24.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 31-of-47 (66%), 369 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his worst game of the season, Smith ended up with 2.7 fantasy points -- 13-of-28 (46.4%), 157 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 9 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 12 versus the San Francisco 49ers), Smith finished with 7.3 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 180 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 21 yards.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Against Denver last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Broncos last year.

In the passing game, Denver allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Broncos allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Denver allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Broncos gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Denver gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

In the ground game, six players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

Against Denver last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Broncos gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

