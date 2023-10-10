Garrett Wilson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), wide receiver Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (247.6 yards allowed per game).

Is Wilson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Eagles? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Wilson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.64

7.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.41

60.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Wilson is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (89th overall), with 39.9 total fantasy points (eight per game).

In his last three games, Wilson has posted 16.2 fantasy points (5.4 per game), as he's turned 30 targets into 17 catches for 162 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Wilson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, as he posted 14.3 fantasy points by rushing for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on eight targets for 83 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Garrett Wilson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, catching five passes on nine targets for 48 yards (4.8 fantasy points).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

